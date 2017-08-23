MDC urges Zuma to stop xenophobia attacks

HARARE - Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has urged new Southern African Development Community (Sadc) chairperson Jacob Zuma to end xenophobic violence that have killed hundreds of African migrants and displaced tens of thousands.

This comes after Southern African heads of State handed the rotating chairmanship of Sadc to president Zuma at the just-ended regional summit in Pretoria.

Foreigners have been periodically driven from their homes across South Africa by mobs who have stabbed, clubbed and burnt migrants, whom they accuse of taking jobs and fuelling crime.

Millions of Zimbabweans have settled into the Diaspora in neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia as they escaped both political persecution and the economic meltdown back home.

“Occasionally, Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora, particularly in South Africa, have been unfortunate victims of xenophobic attacks,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement yesterday.

“The MDC would like to call upon Sadc to ensure that the scourge of xenophobia is totally eliminated from the Sadc region.”