MDC urges Zuma to stop xenophobia attacks

Staff Writer  •  23 August 2017 1:46PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has urged new Southern African Development Community (Sadc) chairperson Jacob Zuma to end xenophobic violence that have killed hundreds of African migrants and displaced tens of thousands.

This comes after Southern African heads of State handed the rotating chairmanship of Sadc to president Zuma at the just-ended regional summit in Pretoria.

Foreigners have been periodically driven from their homes across South Africa by mobs who have stabbed, clubbed and burnt migrants, whom they accuse of taking jobs and fuelling crime.

Millions of Zimbabweans have settled into the Diaspora in neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia as they escaped both political persecution and the economic meltdown back home.

“Occasionally, Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora, particularly in South Africa, have been unfortunate victims of xenophobic attacks,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement yesterday.

“The MDC would like to call upon Sadc to ensure that the scourge of xenophobia is totally eliminated from the Sadc region.”

Comments (2)

create conducive environments in your countries such that your nationals will return. the fact that there are more than 6 million unemployed south africans and still 15 million on less than 3,500 a month implies that the country is facing acute socio-economic problems which fuel xenophobia. south africa cannot be the employment bureau for the continent. call back your white because the south african whites are keeping the economy afloat when you loot from yours.

josphat mugadzaweta - 23 August 2017

Policy makers should create the environment that would keep Zim citizens at home.South Africa has its own challenges of unemployment and can not take an extra burden of Zim immigrants, illegal for that matter.

Gen. Spinola - 23 August 2017

