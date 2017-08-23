Harare carnival preps gather momentum

HARARE - Preparations for this year’s edition of Harare International Carnival are at an advanced stage as yesterday organisers of the event — Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) — held a meeting with stakeholders for an update.

The event is slated for September 2 to 9.

“The meeting was meant to share ideas on the development of the Harare International Carnival. At least now we know what we expect from each other and we want to continue growing the Carnival.

“It was a fruitful meeting and the feedback is encouraging,” Sugar Chagonda, ZTA spokesperson said.

ZTA is targeting about 3 million people to participate in this year’s edition of the Harare International Carnival.

Unlike the previous editions of the Harare International Carnival, this year’s event will see street party starting at Fourth Street and people will use Jason Moyo Avenue to Civic Centre.

“We are not going to use the usual Robert Mugabe Road after some consultations with our partners.

“City of Harare advised us to use Jason Moyo Avenue for easy flow of traffic,” Chagonda said.

One of the carnival partners, Air Force of Zimbabwe will bring helicopters to the event.

“There will be helicopter rides and parachute jumpers among other interesting activities,” he said.

In this year’s edition, organisers have promised more fireworks.

“Our sponsor Big Time Strategic Group of South Africa is bringing in real entertainment. It will provide state-of-the-art dome stage and public address system which is arguably the best in the continent.

“It is also bringing in top-notch South African artistes such as Dr Malinga, Heavy K, Babes Wodumo, Busiswa, Kalawa, Uhuru and Zodwa. Real fireworks will also be brought in.”

Apart from South African artistes, the sponsor is said to be bringing in Werrason from Democratic Republic of Congo among other artistes.

So far at least 23 countries have confirmed their participation during the Harare International Carnival though the organisers are targeting 25 countries.

These countries include Japan, Jamaica, India and all neighbouring countries among others.