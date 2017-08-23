Bev targets Werrason

HARARE - After a successful union with Congolese rhumba giant Koffi Olomide, Beverly Sibanda says her next target is Werrason.

Congolese star Werrason is billed to perform at Harare International Carnival music concert on September 9 at Civic Centre Grounds.

Werrason will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Babes Wodumo, Dr Malinga, Busiswa, Uhuru, Zodwa Wabantu, Soul Jah Love, Jays Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, The Charambas and many more.

“We are looking forward to working with Werrason on his future projects. Last time we got to know Koffi Olomide in Harare at the same event.

“This time around, we are prepared to dance with Werrason,” Bev's manager Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze said.

Bev charmed Koffi in 2015 when she just joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

As she impressed him, she was invited to feature in the Congolese video Election Angola which was released recently, a development that is likely to transform the dancer’s fortunes in showbiz industry.

In the video, Bev showcased her unique dancing skills making the video a marvel to watch. Election Angola was released ahead of Angola’s general elections scheduled for August 23, and the incumbent President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will not take part in the race.

Bev has become a household name in the country mainly because of her raunchy dance moves that saw her tour a number of countries such as South Africa and United Kingdom.

She has won several gongs including from Daz awards and some of them are best female dancer and Daz dance ambassador among others.

Apart from dancing, Bev is also a budding musician with a single album to her name.