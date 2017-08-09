Louis Mountbatten win Longcheng tourney

HARARE - Louis Mountbatten Primary School won the Longcheng Cup Teenager’s Football Tournament held at shopping mall in Harare on Saturday.

The tournament saw a total of 12 primary schools taking part in the football extravaganza.

However, it was Louis Mountbatten, who walked away with a gold trophy and $100 cash prize and their coach Collin Muchenje was voted coach of the tournament.

Warren Park 5 walked away with the silver trophy and $80 for finishing in second place with star player Blessing Butau being named player of the tourney while Belvedere Junior School pocketed $60 and bronze trophy for their third place finish.

The remaining schools that finished outside the top three did not walk away empty handed but received a coupon to enjoy the hospitality and gaming offered at the Longcheng Amusement Park.

Longcheng Amusement Park and tournament manager Mervyn Zhanga was impressed with the support the tournament received from various stakeholders including the Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane, the Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Stadium as well the Ministry of Primary and Secondary School and the tournament convener and Belvedere Primary headmistress Natsai Mazonde.

“The games are meant to promote sports and contribute our social responsibilities to tenants and communities and we are grateful for the support we got from many tenants who included Ivato Supermarket, BMC ambulance services, Longcehn restaurant, Kapoto, Rubline Enterprises and Barouge, Hardsound as well as Prusade Investments,” Zhang said.