Dynamos change kick-off time

HARARE - Dynamos have shifted the kick-off time of today’s Castle Lager Premiership match against Hwange to the evening at the National Sports Stadium.

The match was initially scheduled for 3pm this afternoon but after successfully hosting evening kick-offs before, the Glamour Boys have set a 7pm kick-off for the match.

DeMbare will be hoping to make it three wins on the trot following laboured victories over Triangle (2-1) and Black Rhinos (1-0).

Last Sunday, the Glamour Boys had to rely on attacking on the break most times as they were under a lot of pressure from Rhinos.

However, the club will have to do without their main forward Christian Ntouba for today’s match after he suffered a groin injury in the match against the army side.

Star midfielder Denver Mukamba, who missed the last two matches, should be available for selection.

Mukamba was suspended for the game against the Sugar Sugar Boys while for the clash against Rhinos he was suffering from a bout of flu.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will be hoping for better finishing from his players this evening after that nervous end to the Rhinos match.

“The youngsters were getting into good areas but the final pass was not good. It’s something that we keep learning,” Mutasa said. “We have to go back to the training ground and sharpen on our finishing.”

The win over the Rhinos saw DeMbare move into third place on the log only four points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

DeMbare also have two games in hand against CAPS United and Chapungu but Mutasa is not getting carried away yet and thinking of the league title.

“We cannot count our chickens before the eggs have hatched. When you talk of CAPS United, they are good side and they have been playing in the Champions League,” he said.

“We can’t talk f the title at the moment and we will only cross the bridge when we get there.”

On the other hand, Hwange will be hoping to continue with their winning form after they beat Chapungu 2-0 at the Colliery last weekend.

Bigboy Mawiwi’s side are currently in 15th place on the log with 20 points from 19 matches.

Today: FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab), Chapungu v How Mine (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Black Rhinos (Luveve, 1pm), Chicken Inn v Triangle (Luveve , 3pm), Harare City v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro, 3pm), Dynamos v Hwange (NSS, 7pm)

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v CAPS United (Luveve)