Chinda Boys stalk City

ZVISHAVANE - Shabanie Mine are confident of ending their two-game losing run when they travel to the capital to face Harare City at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

The Chinda Boys first went down 2-0 at home to Highlanders at Maglas Stadium before shipping in three goals in the 3-0 defeat to Bulawayo City at the weekend.

That poor run has seen the asbestos miners drop to 13th place with 22 points from 20 matches.

Shabanie Mine technical manager Taku Shariwa said he was not worried by his charges loss of form as they have the quality to bounce back with an even stronger performance this afternoon.

“We hit an off form patch but class is permanent and that is some which we have,” Shariwa said.

“We know what we can do and what we will do to avert this poor run. We are look forward to the Harare City game as confirmation.”

He said the losses had nothing to do with the loss of key players during the mid season transfer window.

Midfielder Collins Dhuwa moved to Bulawayo side Chicken Inn while striker Nelson Maziwisa was snapped up by Zambian side Kabwe Warriors.

“We lost key personnel but replaced them with much better quality. We are good and we live up to the billing,” Shariwa said.