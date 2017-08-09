Beast's advice to local bodybuilders

HARARE - Renowned South African bodybuilder Earl “Beast” Abrahams has urged his Zimbabwean counterparts to take it easy in the gym and not cut corners in their quest to reach the top.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness South Africa (IFBB SA) professional bodybuilder was in the country at the weekend where he was the guest of honour at the inaugural Marume Classic.

Abrahams, who became an IFBB professional after winning last year’s inaugural Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg, has an impressive CV that includes winning the IFFBB Battle of the Tian heavyweights in 2014 as well as the Western Province and Amateur Africa Olympia heavyweights in the same year.

In 2015, Abrahams won the SA heavyweights, finished fifth at the IFBB World Championships middle-heavyweights before claiming the 2016 IFBB Arnold Classic Africa.

“The level of competition was very good. The thing is that it’s an inaugural show so I think not many people wanted to enter because they didn’t know what to expect but I’m pretty sure that with the amount of effort Givemore Marume put in his show around the prize money it is gonna grow to greater heights,” Abrahams told the Daily News.



“$200 for first place and $100 for second place I’m pretty sure that next year this hall is gonna be too small to host the show. I’m super excited about the future of bodybuilding in Zimbabwe through the efforts of Givemore and I think it’s gonna grow immensely.”

Weighing about 100kgs and standing at a height of 172cm, Abrahams said local athletes looking to make it big in the bodybuilding and fitness industry should not rush their progression.

“Bodybuilders who want to be like me must remember that it’s an age sport, it’s not a rush, it’s not a sprint it’s a marathon,” Abrahams said.

“In bodybuilding the older you get the better you get. Don’t rush it while you are young because you are just gonna put your own body in jeopardy.

“You wanna be good now in your 20s and in your 30s then you can win and make a lot of money out of it. So my advice is take it slow, it’s a marathon not a sprint.”

Marondera’s Blessing Nyapimbi won the men’s senior bodybuilding division to be crowned the inaugural champion of the Marume Classic.

Nigel Simango emerged as the junior men champion, the women bikini fitness title went to Ashleigh Dube while Chamunorwa Marange took the men’s fitness title and Tinotenda Gumbo won the men’s physique event.

Abraham Uta took away the teens boys fitness title during last Saturday night’s event held at the Zimbabwe College of Music.