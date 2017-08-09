Abbas Amidu in limbo

HARARE - Former CAPS United forward Abbas Amidu is caught up between a rock and a hard place after it emerged that he is still to seal his proposed move abroad.

Amidu was reported to have already joined Egyptian side Smouha at the end of last month but up until now, the forward is still in the country.

Makepekepe have already deregistered the forward from their roster for the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season in the anticipation that he was supposed to be on the move.

However, at the moment the club has not reached any deal with any club for the services of the forward, who scored three goals in the African Champions League group stages.

If Amidu fails to seal a move in the coming weeks, it will mean that he will be inactive until next year since the Zimbabwe transfer window has already shut down.

The player’s intermediary George Deda insisted that the Amidu will be signed soon and there is nothing to worry about.

“The truth of the matter is that, CAPS United deregistered Abbas and he has since seized by their player anymore,” Deda told the Daily News.

“But I’m 100 percent sure that he is going to seal his move abroad soon because there are at least five bids on the table for the player.

“It is now up to CAPS United to determine which bid are they going to accept depending on the money offered by the prospective buyers.

“As the agent I will only come in after the clubs have finished their negotiations regarding the transfer fee. My role will only be to negotiate the player’s personal terms with the new club.”

According to Deda, there are two Zambian clubs Lusaka Dynamos and Buildcon FC that have also joined the race to sigh the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate.

On top of the Smouha bid, Makepekepe have also received a further two bids from an Saudi and an Tunisian clubs.

Efforts to get a comment from CAPS United proved fruitless yesterday as the club’s chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima had travelled to Tunisia to finalise the deal with SC Sfaxian for midfielder Ronald Chitiyo.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has revealed that there are only two registered player intermediaries in the domestic game.

“There are only two registered football agents in the country; they are Gibson Mahachi and Cousin Zilala,” Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela told the Daily News.

“We have noted that there are many people moving around and just masquerading as football agents when they are not registered.

“It terms of football statutes, anyone who wants to operate as a football agent must apply to the association and be given a licence first.

“We would like to urge those masquerading as football agents to stop since they are bringing the game into disrepute. Lastly, we also encourage clubs and players to deal with bonafide and registered intermediaries.”

Deda admitted that he is not registered yet due to the steep requirements requested by Zifa.

“As agents we took a position that the fees the association is asking are exorbitant. If you look at the Zim context, we are operating in an abnormal economy where most agents are not making a lot of money,” he said.

“Look at the guy who facilitated Roderick Mutuma’s move to Highlanders; he got absolutely nothing.

“But what we have done is we have engaged Zifa and we have come up with a payment plan so that we pay the registration fees in instalments.”

For an individual to be registered as an intermediary, they must pay an annual fee of $1 000 while companies must pay $2 000.

On top of that, they must provide a bank guarantee worth $15 000 from a reputable financial institution.

A police clearance is a prerequisite coupled with knowledge of the Fifa regulations.