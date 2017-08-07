Triangle edge battling Bantu

CHIREDZI - Triangle bounced back to winning ways with a laboured 1-0 victory over struggling side Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

Second half substitute Maxwell Mawuna scored for the Sugar Sugar Boys 10 minutes from time to compound Bantu Rovers to their 15th defeat of the season after 20 matches.

Triangle remain in ninth place on the log with 28 points while Rovers are just one place off the bottom with only nine points.

Yesterday’s game commenced after a minute of silence was observed for Triangle fan Chipo Dekete, who passed on last Friday after a short illness.

The home side’s coach Taurai Mangwiro was pleased with the result as it atoned for a surprising loss to the same opponent in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

“It is sweet revenge because they beat us one-nil in our third game of the season and today we would like to dedicate this victory to our late sister,” Mangwiro said.

“She was a well-known supporter… This victory was for her, we say may her soul rest in peace.”

Bantu Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu said: “I’m disappointed with the result; we started well and failed to utilise the chances we created.

“I feel we were a bit unlucky but congratulations to the winning team. I’m also happy with my boys, they are playing good football and it shows that we are going somewhere.”

Triangle almost conceded in the eighth minute after a freak incident saw their goalkeeper Cris Mverechena’s scuffed clearance hit Bantu Rovers striker Marvin Sibanda.

Luckily for the home side, the ball went out of play, much to the relief of Mverechena and the Triangle fans.

Moments later, the home side had their own chance to open the scoring but Efinos Kamunda fired wide after a good Triangle move had unlocked the Bantu defence.

Chances were few and apart for the remainder of the game with both teams failing to find a breakthrough.

However, towards the end, triangle finally got it right when substitutes Courage Denias and Mawuna combined for the winning goal.