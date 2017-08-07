Tete Pipilo relishes Divas Jam Session chance

HARARE - Sungura artiste Patricia “Tete Pipilo” Makusha, 54, says she is looking forward to sharing the stage with fellow female artistes at the “Divas Jam Session” on tonight at City Sports Bar in Harare.

Tete Pipilo, who recorded her debut album in 2009 at the age of 48, is part of a strong all-female line-up to be headlined by celebrated female bassist and vocalist Edith WeUtonga, controversial comedian Mai TT and reggae songstress Sister Flame.

The gig, which will feature close to 20 artistes, also includes Marcy Janyure, mbira star Benita Tarupiwa, actress-cum-musician Kessia “Muchaneta” Masona, Ammi Jamanda, sungura artiste Tete Pipilo, Sister Fox, Mama Rachie, Steamy Dee, Empress and Loveness Mainato.

“I really feel honoured to be part of this show which has so many great female stars. I am promising a great show. I will make the most of this opportunity.

“I am still finalising my play list but I will take songs from all my albums Zviri Sei Sei, Munhu Ngaafare, Chidhanana, Hodzeko and Pakaipa,” said the 54-year-old artiste.

City Sports Bar manager Mathias Bangure is happy with the impact of the “Divas Jam Session.”

“The event gives marginalised groups a platform to showcase their talent. Women have been crying out for such an event that gives them performing opportunities.

“We want to empower our female artistes so that they take their acts to the next level and give male artistes a good run for their money,” Bangure told the Daily News.