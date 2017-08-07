Mushure reaps the rewards

HARARE - Ocean Mushure is clearly enjoying his game after a recent change in position by Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa in recent weeks.

The DeMbare captain has been playing in a more advanced role on the left side of midfield for his club rather than at left back.

Mushure was a constant threat for the Black Rhinos defence during Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium.

The 32-year-old scored the only goal directly from a corner kick 15 minutes before the break.

It was Mushure’s third goal directly from the corner kick in his long Premiership career and he is evidently flourishing in the advanced role.

“When I started playing football at Monomotapa, I used to play left midfield and in my debut season in the Premiership, I was able to score a decent number of goals,” Mushure said.

“It’s not something new to me to be playing in midfield; it’s just that over the years my coaches have been using me as a left back.”

On his ability of scoring from free kicks, the Glamour Boys captain said he puts in a lot of work at training to perfect his dead-ball skills.

“I would like to thank God for leading me in everything that I do,” the Glamour Boys captain said.

“I would also like to thank my teammates because everything starts at training where they always encourage me to work on my set pieces. After training, with a few teammates we stay behind for an extra 15 minutes to fine tune our abilities from dead-ball situations.”

Saturday’s victory took the Glamour Boys into third place on the log with 36 points, four behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

DeMbare still have two games in hand and if they can collect maximum points in those outstanding encounters, they will go top of the log.

“With the way that we are playing, I believe we have a chance at the title this season. We need to just keep on pushing hard like we have shown in recent weeks in the remaining games.”