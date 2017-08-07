Katomeni to feature in anti-drug abuse musical

HARARE - Jazz star Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and acclaimed performance poet Arnold “SoProfound” Chirimika will take part in a musical drama titled Can You Hear Me Youth Concert set to take place at Harare International School on August 11.

The Can You Hear Me Youth Concert, which seeks to enlighten youths on drugs and substance abuse, is being organised by a Christian organisation called Seed Foundation.

Seed Foundation’s Jacqueline Rugayo told the Daily News that the event was part of her organisation’s ongoing efforts to teach about Christian love through music, dance, drama and other creative arts.

“We will launch our first awareness campaign with a musical drama scheduled to take place at the Harare International School being supported by some of Zimbabwe’s top artistes.

“Some of the artistes supporting the event include musician Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana on music and poet SoProfound on the spoken word,” said Rugayo.

She added that they were targeting the youths because they bear the brunt of drug and substance abuse.

“The musical drama aims to bring attention to the devastating effects of the scourge of drugs and substance abuse and in addition, create a commitment and a call to act.

“Youths often bear the impact of the decisions and actions made by a hurting world.

“The inability to identify with a fast-changing and ambiguous global village further ostracises the youth and impacts their ability, as the seed for the future, to germinate, grow and bear good fruit,” she said.