Govt shuts down over 300 schools

HARARE - The Higher and Tertiary Education ministry yesterday ordered the immediate shutdown of more than 300 private schools and independent colleges for “operating illegally”.

The Jonathan Moyo-led ministry said it has been carrying out its mandate of inspecting private and independent training institution to ensure that they are compliant with the Manpower Planning and Development Act Chapter 28:02 subsection 1 and Statutory Instruments 333 of 1996 and 26 of 2001, on critical issues of registration that guarantee quality education and training.

In this on-going exercise, institutions in Bulawayo Metro, Harare Metro and Chitungwiza, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeland North, Matabeland South, and Midlands Province, have been inspected.

“In this regard the... institutions are herein closed with immediate effect for non-compliance with the provisions of the said Act,” the ministry said in a public notice yesterday.

Among the schools operating illegally are Harare’s affluent Hellenic Academy, Girls College in Bulawayo and Herentals Colleges in Harare, Mutare and Kwekwe, which were immediately shutdown.

Also operating illegally is Peter Birch Art School for School Leavers, Reformed Church University, Luton Business and Computing College, St John’s Ambulance and Foundation College in Bulawayo.

Also running illegally are Miracle College in Murambinda, Tanganda Training Centre in Chipinge, Foundation College in Masvingo, Earth Moving Machinery Operators — Africa in Beitbridge, Hwange and Tongaat Hullet Training Centre in Triangle.

Zaoga School of Dressmaking in Rusape, Mbizo Vocational Training Centre and Zimasco Training Centre in Shurugwi has also been asked to shut down with immediate effect for operating illegally.

Heading schools that have been deregistered is Ilsa College in Harare and Great Zimbabwe Technical College in Masvingo.

St Georges’ College, Lomangundi College, Dominican Convent High School, Watershed College, Chisipite Senior School and St George’s High School were named for offering certificates and diplomas without registering with Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development ministry in terms of Manpower Planning and Development Act Chapter 28:02.