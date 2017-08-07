Dokora apologises to Senate

HARARE - Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has unreservedly apologised to the Senate for giving false evidence that he never gave schools a directive to transfer fees into a government account.

MDC senator Tholakele Khumalo had recommended that senators “formally admonish” Dokora for giving misleading evidence after he denied claims that he gave a directive to transfer School Development Committee (SDCs) funds into the government-held School Services Fund (SSF).

“He acknowledged that he had since been advised that indeed some schools had transferred the SDC funds to the SSF account prematurely,” Senate president Edna Madzongwe said.

“The minister tendered his unreserved apologies to honourable Senator Khumalo and to the Senate which was accepted.

“In view of the minister’s explanation, I therefore, rule that the minister had acted in good faith in his earlier statement and had unreservedly apologised to the Senate and hence it is no longer necessary to make a ruling on the matter.”