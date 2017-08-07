Chungwa belter saves CAPS

HARARE - CAPS United finally remembered how to win when they beat ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday courtesy of a stunning Dominic Chungwa strike.

Makepekepe had gone for five consecutive games without a win after losses to Yadah FC, How Mine, Harare City, Chicken Inn and a draw with Shabanie Mine.

Following yesterday’s win, the Green Machine remain in 16th place on the log with 17 points but they do have six games in hand.

The win was a relief to CAPS after that long period without a win and assistant coach Tostao Kwashi felt that it was time for their barren spell to end.

“The feeling is surreal; we had been used to winning every game especially last year but this is football and we had to go through a bad patch,” Kwashi said.

“In the morning before the game, I was thinking of what I was going to say to you (the media) after we had won because I knew we were going to win.

“We are elated with the win but we have to look forward to our next game against Tsholotsho which is another tough game.

“The games are coming in thick and fast now so we are not getting carried away with today’s win, we will remain humble.”

During the barren run, it seemed a dark cloud was hovering over Makepekepe as they failed to stem the rot but Kwashi was impressed by the fighting spirit from the players yesterday.

“The lads fought brilliantly; they gave everything. They played their hearts out. I think we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“If you look at the statistics; we had the most crosses into the box, we also created a lot of chances. It was just a matter of time before we got the breakthrough. Well done to Dominic for the brilliant strike and we are happy.”

After a long period of some ponderous display from both teams, Chungwa provided the magic touch that gave his side all three points with a wonderful strike from way outside the box in the 62nd minute.

The Makepekepe forward got possession outside the box and the entire ZPC defence including goalkeeper Tendai Hove were expecting him to pass to a teammate.

However, Chungwa unleashed a rising shot that hit the back of the net with Hove well-beaten.

The Makepekepe forward caught the ball sweetly with his laces and even if there were two goalkeepers, they would have not been able to save the shot.

Makepekepe had to dig deep towards the end to protect their slender lead as ZPC tried to find a way back into the game.

The visitors almost equalised when Raphael Manuvire’s free kick from the edge of the box went just inches wide.

After the match, ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa threatened to quit his post accusing his players of sabotaging his efforts.

“We did not play any football today, we never fought and as a result we never created any meaningful chances,” Chidzambwa said.

“If the players don’t want to play football then they may as well forget about winning anything. This puts pressure on the coach.

“If the players don’t want to fight then I may as well kiss it goodbye. I cannot work with players that don’t want to fight.”