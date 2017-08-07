Bosso survive Harare City scare

BULAWAYO - Highlanders were lucky to come out with a point when they were outplayed by Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Babourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso were all over the place especially in the first half and were only let off the hook by some poor finishing from the Sunshine Boys.

Even coach Elroy Akbay, who announced last week that he is not renewing his contract at the end of the season was not pleased with the way his team performed.

“Harare City had more chances than we had. Sometimes I don’t understand the players, they know our strikers are very small guys but all the time they were playing high balls. We can’t score like that.

“This is it, this is what we have 0-0, am not happy with it but we have to focus on the next game. I am not happy with what I saw today, so many mistakes and so many wrong decisions.

“This is not acceptable, we have to talk seriously with these guys on how they want to play football and how we want to play football. This is not acceptable anymore,” the seemingly emotional Akbay said.

Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube was content with the point his team got against Highlanders but admitted they should have punished the home side for such a poor display.

“We should have destroyed these guys in the first half. We had even the audacity to miss a chance in the last seconds of the match. It was meant to be like this,” said Beefy.

“With my 69 tricks on how to beat Highlanders, I have only used 3 so 66 are yet to come. Considering the press and many people we were on the losing side, am happy with our play. Psychologically Highlanders are not strong without Cosmas Zulu,” Beefy also alluded.

City dominated play from the onset especially in the midfield and Highlanders midfielders were made to chase shadows. Allan Gahadzikwa, Simon Munawa and Tendai Ngulube really struggled to match Tendai Samanja, Marlvin Gaki and William Manondo.

City could have opened the scoring 24 minutes into the match through Jerry Chipangura but his shot from the edge of the 18 yard box hit the upright post and came back into play. Chipangura had been sent through by Protashio Kabwe.

Six minutes later Chipangura again wasted an opportunity for the Sunshine Boys to take the lead. He was sent through by Kabwe and hit a first-time volley under challenge. His effort went over the bar.

In the second half, Highlanders gained a bit of momentum after the introduction of King Nadolo in the first half for the ineffective Gahadzikwa and Ray Lunga for the out-of-sorts Tambwe Kalunga.

Lunga almost scored for the home side 66 minutes into the match when he connected, with a header, a cross from Godfrey Makaruse

Lunga’s effort missed the target by inches in one of the few meaningful attacks that Highlanders had. The Bosso strikeforce looked blunt the whole afternoon.

City substitute Welcome Ndiweni could have grabbed a late winner for his team 2 minutes before full time with his first touch.

City were in attack and a rebound from a cross fell for Ndiweni who had been on the field of play for a minute. He went for power and his effort went over the bar with only Ariel Sibanda, in goals for Highlanders, to beat from about 12 yards.

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Simon Munawa, Kalunga Tambwe (Ray Lunga 61minutes), Brian Banda, Godfrey Makaruse, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Mudhuwa, Tendai Ngulube, Erick Mudzingwa, Benson Phiri, Allan Gahadzikwa (King Nadolo 41minutes)

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Tendai Samanja, Peace Tshuma, Malvin Gaki (Tatenda Tumba 69minutes), Pritchard Mpelele, Jerry Chipangura, Edwin Madhanhanga, William Manondo (Welcome Ndiweni 87minutes), Protashio Kabwe (Martin Vengesai 53minutes), Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Raymond Uchena