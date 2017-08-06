Zim actress to star in American TV series

HARARE - Hollywood-based Zimbabwean actress, Sibongile “Sibo” Mlambo will play a key role in the sixth and final season of the American television series, Teen Wolf, which premiered on July 30 on MTV.

Sibongile, who has featured in Hollywood films such as Honey 3: Dare to dance, Message from the King, Black Sails and Last Face, will play the role of Tamora Monro.

Monro is a charismatic and smart humanities teacher and guidance counsellor at Beacon Hills High School who inspires students with her passion.

Sibongile will be part of a cast that also includes Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Arden Cho and Shelley Hennig.

The Zimbabwe-born actress has described her role on Teen Wolf as her biggest on American television to date.

“I am super excited to be a part of this show. It is very significant to me because it is a huge show on MTV with a very large fan base. It is my biggest role on an American television so far and my character plays a very pivotal role this season,” Sibongile told the Daily News.

Sibongile, whose first major role in Hollywood was in “Black Sails” three years ago, is relishing the Teen Wolf role.

“I am very grateful to have made it onto the show. I play a guidance counsellor on the show. Her name is Tamora Monroe and she does a lot more than guiding her students. This is a dream role for me with lots of action,” she said, adding that the new role was yet another proof of her growing stature in Hollywood.

“Yes this is a sign that my Hollywood career is on the up! From this show I went on to book a role on a new Netflix show and as of this afternoon I have been confirmed for a lead role on a new show for a major US network.

“I have three shows coming up but they have not yet been announced so I can't talk about them,” she told the Daily News from her Hollywood base on Monday.

Though the rising Zimbabwean star could not be drawn into giving details, well-paced sources say the multi-talented actress, who is also an acclaimed dancer, will be part of an upcoming crime thriller called “Under the Silver Lake” and forthcoming anthology thriller titled “Dark/Web.”

Sibo hails from a family rooted in the arts. One of her sister, Nomsa, was Tamari in the 1995 Zimbabwean movie “Everyone's Child” while the other one, Busi, is a former Miss Zim-USA.