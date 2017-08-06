Yadah fans run amok

HARARE - Yadah FC bouncers and supporters ruthlessly beat up Tsholotsho supporters during a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

With little goalmouth action on the field, Tsholotsho fans began to belt out crude songs insulting the Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya 10 minutes before the end of the match.

This did not go down well with the home side’s bouncers and fans as they took up arms to defend their church leader.

Some of the visiting fans managed to escape the furore unscathed but there was, however, a duo that was savagely beaten up by the Yadah mob.

The police officers at the venue tried to stop the beatings but they were overwhelmed by the home side’s mob.

What was surprising is that even after the chaos, not even a single person was arrested while the injured fans were led away.

Back to the match, it was an electrifying first half with action swinging from one end to the other as both teams had equal opportunities to break the deadlock but were denied by some excellent goalkeeping.

Tsholotsho goalkeeper Chang Mariyon was the busier of the two but stood his ground as he shut out Yadah’s numerous raids.

The visitors’ forward Lucky Nyathi had two good opportunities to give his side the lead but was denied by the home side’s goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube.

Johannes Sibanda should have given the home side the lead after he had been set up by new signing Roderick Mutuma but shot straight at Mariyon.

The biggest chance to score, however, fell to Nqobile Mpala six minutes before the break but his shot crashed against the crossbar.

In the second half, the match was a drab affair with only Mutuma coming close to scoring when his header was cleared off the line.

Then the off field drama took centre stage when the Yadah followers’ patience had ran out with the Tsholotsho entourage.