Stunner's manager Vokal quits

HARARE - Godfrey “Vokal” Bakasa has quit as manager of Zimhip-hop star Desmond Chideme, aka Stunner, after slightly over a year in the role.

Vokal, who previously managed Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz, said he had decided to quit the managerial role in order to start an online talk show.

“I will be taking a break from any work-related issues and will focus on laying the foundation for my future plan. Just to give everyone a snippet of what I am planning to do.

“One of my ambitions is to start an online talk show that will focus on issues that affect the youth, particularly the underprivileged, and those marginalised — those who live in areas popularly known as ghettos,” Vokal wrote on his Facebook page.

Vokal added that he was leaving Stunner on good terms.

“It is with a heavy heart that today makes the end of my role as Stunner’s manager. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and love this guy gave me from start to finish

“I have been privileged enough to have been part of some of his greatest achievement for example scooping three musical awards at the Zim Hip Hop Awards, three online musical awards and the album release and launch last year,” he said, adding that he had benefitted immensely from working with the Ndaita Mbiri singer.

“I learnt so many life skills, work ethic and the importance of professionalism. His ability to be able to get up and go to work despite the many challenges that he would be facing, including the public scrutiny and relentless coverage from the media, bad and good, is something that taught me the importance of resilience and keeping an eye on the task at hand.”

He, however, pointed out that he was not quitting music for good.

“On the music front, I will continue to be a major player and will be working on a freelance basis availing my expertise and knowledge where it may be necessary and needed.

“I am also considering working with a few talented artists whom I believe have the potential to make it but are somehow failing to break the market owing to various reasons,” said Vokal.