Mushure stunner wins it for Dynamos

HARARE - Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure scored directly from a corner kick to give his side a hard-fought 1-0 win over Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The Glamour Boys skipper had done exceptionally well to win a corner for his side when he chased a long ball forcing Black Rhinos defender Bruce Homora to clear 15 minutes before the break.

Mushure’s first effort from the corner kick was deep and towards the far post where Black Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo was able to parry for another corner.

The home side were not so lucky at the second go as Mushure this time around put more pace in his delivery which eluded everyone including Rusawo before creeping in at the far post.

This is the third time in his Premiership career, Mushure has scored directly from a corner kick and he was ecstatic after the game.

“I would like to thank God for leading me in everything that I do,” the Glamour Boys captain said.

“I would also like to thank my teammates because everything starts at training where they always encourage me to work on my set pieces.

“After training, with a few teammates we stay behind for an extra 15 minutes to fine tune our abilities from dead ball situations.”

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was also pleased with the way his side had weathered the Rhinos attacks to pick up three points which took them to third place on the log with 36 points.

“All the matches that we play as Dynamos are always difficult because the opposition put in extra effort,” Mutasa said.

“However, it’s pleasing to pick up three points after playing a difficult match and as an institution, we are happy.”

Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa was at a loss for words after his side suffered a third defeat on the trot.

“Coming from two defeats last week, I thought we had put everything in order after working with the defence,” he said.

“Our defence had been the pillar of the team since the first round since we conceded the least number of goals but in the last two games we conceded seven and with this game it’s now eight.

“As the technical team, we are very worried and today we can blame the goalkeeper since the goal came straight from a corner kick.”

Dynamos started the match positively as they enjoyed a lot of possession while Rhinos were relying on attacking on the break.

Christian Ntouba got the first chance to score for DeMbare when he worked some space outside the box before sending his shot over the bar.

Moments later, Mushure came close when his free kick from near the touch line was parried for a corner by Rusawo.

From the resultant corner kick, the home side attacked on the counter and defender Farai Banda should have scored when he was teed up by Milton Kureva.

The Rhinos left back decided to shoot at that near post and his shot missed the target completely.

Chauya Chipembere were punished for the missed chance as DeMbare finally took the lead from Mushure’s wonder strike.

Lot Chiwunga should have equalised moments later when he was left unmarked inside the box from a Banda corner kick but his header was saved on the line by DeMbare keeper Ashley Reyners.

In the second half, Rhinos improved their game after the introduction of Cliff Chitsamba for Martin Mine 12 minutes after the restart.

The home side began to pile pressure on the DeMbare defence and Kureva should have equalised when he was set up by Chitsamba but blazed over from close range.

Chitsamba came close to equalising after a spill by Reyners but his flick was cleared off the line by Lincoln Zvasiya.

At the other end, Dynamos were the ones now relying on attacking on the break and substitute Masimba Mambare was causing all sorts of problems for the home side.

Mambare was, however, let down by his final pass as he failed to find teammates with his crosses from the right side.