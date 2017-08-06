I am a comedian, says Miss Zim

HARARE - Since she was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 last weekend, Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva (22) has attracted mixed reactions. While some have warmed up to her, a significant number has taken to social media to question her suitability for the role.



In an interview with Daily News on Sunday’s Dakarai Mashava, Chiedza not only responded to her critics but also shared her views on a number of issues.



Interestingly she revealed that she is also into comedy.



Below are excerpts of the interview:



Q: Who is Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva?



A: Chiedza Mhosva is a 22 year old model and actress from Centenary Mashonaland Central. She is studying professional acting for camera with City Varsity Cape Town. She has also studied digital marketing online. Chiedza is an ambitious lady with leadership qualities and taking part in Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 was her first step to being a leader. She is passionate about philanthropic work and now that she is Miss Zim she will get to pursue her passion fully .ln her spare time you would find her reading, watching television ,hiking , jogging or visiting art galleries and museums.



Q: Have you always been a model?



A: Modeling has always been a part of my life. Growing up l was that little girl who would model new clothes for the family and my father being a camera man, he promoted it. However, my modeling took off in 2014 after l was scouted by Mavis Koslek after I took part in the Miss Parade contest. I then went later on to sign up with Snap and Boom in 2015 before signing up with Decan Models this year.



Q: In the run -up to the Miss Zimbabwe finals did you think you stood a chance?



A: l surely saw myself as someone who deserved the crown and my family and friends always reminded me that.





Q: What did your confidence stem from?



A: The competition was very tough and one had to work very hard to stand out from the rest of the girls. I identified my strengths and worked on them to get where l am but it was not a walk in the park.



Q: We understand you are a student of film and acting. At what level are you at?



A: The course started this year in February; this year as my first year.



Q: Have you landed some acting roles?



A: Not yet, though after such great exposure l look forward to seeing them flying my way.



Q: Do you think your training in film and acting made you cope better with the occasion?



A: Of course it did. I was trained to beat stage fright so l coped better on stage as well anywhere l needed to be in front of people. On the other hand, during boot camp they taught us how to be confident and that helped me a lot.

Q: There are several Zimbabwe who have taken to social media to question your suitability as the national queen. What is your response to this?



A: The late Kiki Divaris saw beauty not only as being physical beauty but also intelligence and love for philanthropic work so maybe the rest of the world should see beauty through her eyes as well.



Q: Haven’t you been affected by these very negative comments?



A: I look myself in the mirror everyday and I do not see the ugly person people perceive me to be. I see myself as one very beautiful lady and l feel beautiful everyday. People are judging me based on a mere picture and that is very unfair. However, it’s not wise to take offence from words coming from a stranger.



Q: Are you going to seek advice from former Miss Zimbabwe winners who have participated in Miss World before?



A: Who is better to give you advice than someone who has gone through the experience herself? So yes, l would like to learn from their achievements, observations and mistakes.



Q: So you must have been disappointed that Miss World Zimbabwe 2015 Anne-Grace Mutambu was not present to crown you since she was the last national queen?



A: When we went into boot camp the Miss Zimbabwe Trust informed us that a queen's term only lasts for a year and since Annie Grace's term had expired I think the Trust was simply abiding by its rules and regulations



Q: What aspect about you do you think Zimbabweans will be pleasantly surprised to hear about?



A: I happen to be a comedian as well. I have done two short videos that went viral .I am the girl behind the Zhizha video and Mafreezit video and some other funny dancing videos which can all be found on my Facebook timeline.



Q: Is there a lucky man out there? Do you intend to have a family at some point in the future?



A: Not at the moment but l do look forward to having a family and lots of children, probably six!



Q: What modelling opportunities do you think will open up because you are now Miss Zimbabwe now?



A: Since l am an actress l look forward to doing commercials and being a brand ambassador for local brands. I also would love to be the face of any local clothing designers or boutiques.



Q: Have you carried out some modelling assignments before? Where and when?



A: In 2015 l became the face of Mcypher Sounds, a website that sells Nigerian music. That was quite an experience and paved way for photoshoots with local and international photographers.



Q: When you visited Kanyemba area for the “Beauty with a purpose project,” did you get to meet the Vadoma people who have a condition known as ectrodactyly in which the middle three toes are absent and the two outer ones are turned in?



A: The trip to Kanyemba was an eye-opener. I must confess. Though I come from Mashonaland Central, Centenary to be specific, I did not know that in the same province we have an area which has people experiencing such hardships. I must correct something about VaDoma though. It’s not true that all VaDoma have two toes. Very few people have this rare condition. During our trip we only saw two. What is significant about the VaDoma people is that they are being integrated into modern life. They were used to hunt and gather and lived on the mountains. We were informed by the leadership that this particular group of people is shy and in our interaction with them they informed us they used to run away from other people because they saw themselves as inferior. My focus, however, is on the marginalised women in these communities. I want to provide them with sanitary wear. I hope through working with the corporate world we shall continue to provide these essentials. It's sad that in this age we still have women who use cow dung and leaves during their menstruation and the use of these lead to cervical cancer .As the reigning queen, I am determined to ensure that we provide these basic essentials to save lives and restore the dignity of women. I am glad that the Miss Zimbabwe Trust is fully supportive of this initiative and as a matter of fact, the national chairperson of the Trust (Marry Chiwenga) is determined to fight the cancer scourge!