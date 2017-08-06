How Mine's Chideu stands tall

BULAWAYO - Talented defender Kudzai Chideu is living his dream at Castle Lager Premiership side How Mine, where he has emerged as a vital cog of the team.

The 25-year-old centre back, who is brother to former Highlanders and Ajax Cape Town striker Thomas, is one of the reasons the Bulawayo-based gold miners are pushing for their maiden league title.

Before this weekend’s round of fixtures, Kelvin Kaindu’s side are in fifth place on the log with 33 points just five behind city rivals and leaders Chicken Inn.

The Highfield-born defender strongly feels that the sky is the limit. He is so confident in his abilities that he is not afraid to proclaim that he was one of the best players to don the gold miners’ jersey.

“I’ve come a long way; it’s not by luck that I’m now here as one of the good defenders in the Premier League,” the brash Chideu told the Daily News on Sunday.

“This is something that I have built over years. I remember when I was in Grade 3 and was drafted in the first team.

“I used to be a darling of coaches such that I was always the first name on the team sheet be it at school or while playing social football.

“While I had my share of fame at primary school; I became very confident about my playing ability when I moved to Nyangani High School.”

After finishing his studies in 2008, the defender joined the now-defunct former Zimbabwe champions Gunners.

“I proceeded to Gunners in the same year I left school and I played for Gunners in their juniors,” he said.

“I was then promoted into the first team in 2010 to fill the role vacated by Willard Katsande when he left for Ajax Cape Town.”

Chideu only played for Gunners for a year before dropping down to Division One to play for DC Academy, a team owned by former Warriors defender Dickson Choto.

“I only played for one year then I went to DC Academy. I then went to Gazza Gunners in 2013, in Eastern Region,” he said.

“While there, Dongo Sawmills signed me while they were still in Division One and I helped the team secure promotion into the Premiership in 2015, however, the team was relegated that same year.”

But the defender had done enough to catch the eye of Kaindu, who was still at Triangle then, but immediately invited him for a trial at How Mine at the start of last year.

“I remember he got impressed when he saw me while I was still at Dongo playing against Triangle at Gibbo,” he said.

“I suppose since then he kept me under the radar and when he moved to How Mine, he took me with him as well.”

Since last season, Chideu has been a regular at the heart of the Chirikupati defence and this year, the club can even defy odds by landing the title if they continue with the good form they showed in the first half of the season.

But just like any other local player and with his brother now at Ajax, Chideu is pretty confident he can make the big step and secure a move abroad.

“The first move I would like is to go to South Africa, just to shape my career then later on move to England; that’s my dream,” he said.

“And if anything my wish is to meet my role model John Terry. He inspires me a lot, he has a football brain that I admire a lot.”