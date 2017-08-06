Coke Studio Africa ropes in Gemini Major

HARARE - Malawian music star Gemini Major, who collaborated with Zimbabwean musicians Mr Kamera and Bryan K as well as Nigerian star Ice Prince on the “Pamusika Remix,” has joined Coke Studio Africa.

Gemini Major, born Gilbert Kamoto, has been based at the Coke Studio Africa studio in Kenya for the past three weeks where he is producing three major collaborations involving the following pairings: Shekhinah (South Africa) and Jano Band (Ethiopia), Sheebah (Uganda) and Asgegnew Ashko (Ethiopia) and Tresor (South Africa) and Locko (Cameroon).

Gemini Major, who has produced some of the top hits by Africa’s greatest stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Stonebwoy, is one of the leading music producers in Africa right now.

The Malawian star is relishing being part of Coke Studio Africa.

“It has been an amazing experience working with different artistes and sharing their culture. I am learning a lot from them and they are also learning from me,” adding on his first Kenyan visit, “I love it! Kenyan people are so friendly, down to earth and everybody seems humble.”

Gemini Major, who was inspired by artistes such as Bob Marley, Bongani Fassie and I-Octane, has described his sound and style as “Rockstarfari”.

After the release of “Juice Back,” a song by Coke Studio Africa 2017 artist Nasty C that Gemini produced, he went on to become the go-to producer for most of South Africa’s leading hip-hop acts.

On Coke Studio Africa 2017, Gemini joins top African producers tasked with engineering music fusions between top African artistes.

Other producers include: Nahreel (Tanzania), Sketchy Bongo (South Africa), Gospel on the Beatz (Nigeria), Killbeatz (Ghana), Legendary Beatz (Nigeria), Shado Chris (Ivory Coast), Masterkraft (Nigeria) and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa).

In June, local music star Jah Prayzah was among three African musicians who teamed up with Jason Derulo to remix the internationally-acclaimed American star’s 2010 hit titled “In my head” at Coke Studio Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

Apart from Jah Prayzah, Derulo remixed his famous hit with Ethiopian artiste Betty G and Joey B from Ghana as part of a special episode themed “The global fusion edition.”

Coke Studio Africa includes artistes from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, DRC and Cameroon.

The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.