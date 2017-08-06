Chicken Inn surrender top spot



ZVISHAVANE - Chicken Inn surrendered their top spot at the summit of the Castle Lager Premiership log following yesterday’s 1-1 draw against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

The Gamecocks now drop to second place on the log with 39 points, one behind Ngezi Platinum Stars, who beat How Mine 2-1 in Bulawayo yesterday.

FC Platinum drop to fourth place on the log with 36 points.

Chicken Inn looked like they were on course to maintain their top spot when defender Passmore Bernard gave the visitors the lead six minutes before the break.

However, the home side were able to restore parity 10 minutes before the end when substitute Charles Sibanda flicked home the equaliser past Gamecocks goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The match opened to a pulsating pace as there was a lot of end-to-end action as both teams traded blows.

Pure Platinum Play had the first real chance of opening the scoring when Chipezeze missed a lofted cross but Mkhokheli Dube’s tame header was easily cleared by the visitors’ defence.

The Gamecocks, however, drew first blood shortly before the break when Bernard fired home after the home side defence had failed to clear a corner kick.

At the start of the second half, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza brought in Gerald Takarwa and Sibanda for Gift Mbweti and Brett Amidu as he tinkered with his formation in search of an equaliser.

The home side could have found the equaliser in the 63rd minute but Ben Nyahunzvi blocked a goal-bound shot after a melee inside the Chicken Inn box.

Mapeza resorted to a three-man defence when he pulled out Elvis Moyo and brought in Takesure Chinyama in the 72nd minute.

The home side began pouring forward in large numbers and their efforts were finally rewarded after Sibanda found the equaliser.