PSL's top six teams in action today

HARARE – Local football fans are in for a treat this afternoon as the fascinating Castle Lager Premiership title race is set to take a new twist with all the top six teams facing each other.

Of course, the growing body of opinion is backing the notion that the platinum teams — Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum –— are the favourites to win the title having fought gallantly to stay among the leading pack.

As it stands, Chicken Inn, who travel to Mandava Stadium for a date against FC Platinum this afternoon, enjoy a one point lead at the top of the table with 38 points.

Rahman Gumbo’s side shot to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over CAPS United in Wednesday’s game at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo that underlined their title credentials.

And as the two teams prepare for battle this afternoon, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is aware of the task at hand.

“Chicken Inn are coming here at the back of a three-game winning streak and it’s not going to be an easy match for us,” Mapeza said.

“We know what we want and we are looking forward to a good game. The most important thing is consistency.

“We need to keep the momentum going and we can only do that by winning Saturday’s (tomorrow’s) game. We need to win games at home and we also need to win games away.

“For now, I think we are enjoying positive pressure because we are winning. So we will try and carry on with the positive mind and attitude.”

Second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars have a relatively tricky fixture against How Mine at Luveve Stadium with both teams desperate for maximum points to keep pressure on Chicken Inn.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men have started the second half of the season in an impressive fashion beating Black Rhinos 2-4 before last weekend’s 4-1 drubbing of Hwange at home.

A win for Ngezi coupled with a draw between FC Platinum and Chicken Inn will see Ndiraya’s side going back on top.

Fifth-placed How Mine will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive draws.

Kelvin Kaindu’s side were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba at home before they played out a 1-1 draw against lowly Tsholotsho in their last two matches.

At Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos lock horns with Black Rhinos desperate to seek revenge after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

The Glamour Boys will be counting on the home support after last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Triangle.

On the other hand, Black Rhinos will be eager to bounce back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chapungu.

Chauya Chipembere are currently on sixth place with 31 points, seven behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa told the Daily News earlier this week that their focus was to maintain their momentum.

“We always emphasise that football is the same and we will continue to play in the same way that we have done all season long,” he said.

“The players have shown character we are going to take each game as it comes with a target of collecting maximum points.

“We will try to win as many games as possible and we will see where that will take us at the end of the season.”

Fixtures:

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Yadah v Tsholotsho (Morris Depot), How Mine v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports), Hwange v Chapungu (Colliery), Triangle v Bantu Rovers (Gibbo)