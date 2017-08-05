Nash U20 secures Proton sponsorship

HARARE - Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane has challenged more corporate players to support the growth of sport in the country.

Hlongwane was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the $5 000 sponsorship package for the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-20 soccer from Proton and Surrey Group.

The tournament has been running without a title sponsor in the previous years after many companies pulled out due to the harsh economic climate.

“Nash represents an important part of talent identification and player development,” Hlongwane said.

“Many thanks to Proton and Surrey Group for doing what corporates should do — invest in sport. I hope this partnership will not end here and will be able to see it grow even bigger next year. This partnership is symbolic as it paves way for other corporates to come on board.

“I want to urge Nash that you keep your corporate governance strong so that more players in the corporate world can come and partner you in this noble cause.”

Hlongwane also spoke on the need to curb age cheating at age-grade sports competitions.

“We want to employ Nash to fight age cheating and we will be working with you through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC),” he said.

“Age cheating is a scourge that should be fought very hard. I believe you have a system in place that should be able to deal with it.”

Nash president Johnson Madhuku hailed the sponsorship saying they appreciate the gesture.

“We are excited because finally we have a sponsor. Over the years, we have been running the tournament without a sponsor and we are very grateful to Proton and Surrey Group for their noble gesture,” Madhuku said.

“I believe it’s the beginning of more good things to come. As Nash, we are so thankful and hope it will continue. We also want to extend our gratitude for facilitating this sponsorship. Our goal is to develop talent and we remain committed.”

Proton sales manager Simba Bodzo said they are looking forward to see the partnership grow in the years to come.

“As Proton and Surrey Group, we are proud to announce that this year’s Nash Under-20 tournament will be sponsored to the tune of $5 000,” Bodzo said.

And as part of the sponsorship, the company will provide branded kits for the semi-finalists while providing some individual prizes.

Winners of the tournament are guaranteed $800 with the runners up set to pocket $500.

The zonal competition kicks off on September 15 across the 10 provinces with the winners progressing to the district levels which are scheduled for September 22.