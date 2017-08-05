Beast arrives for Marume Classic

HARARE - South African Earl “Beast” Abrahams yesterday touched down at the Harare International Airport ahead of today’s Marume Classic set for the Zimbabwe College of Music where he will be the guest of honour.

Beast, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness South Africa (IFBB SA) professional bodybuilder, will have a deserved time-out in Zimbabwe after competing in three Arnolds Classic competitions this year placing 7th in Australia, 6th in Brazil and 8th in South Africa.

The inaugural contest is a brainchild of ex-bodybuilder Givemore Marume, who is a former Mr Ironman and Mr Zimbabwe champion.

Marume won the Mr Zimbabwe title four times (2001, 2002, 2003 and 2006) a record which he shares with the late George Takundwa.

The only bodybuilder with more Mr Zimbabwe titles is Innocent Choga, who took home the national title six times.

Marume won the Ironman title six times together with other titles like the Profitness Open and the Shamim Classic.

The Marume Classic which is set to be a permanent feature on the national bodybuilding calendar is set to showcase seven categories — girls teens fitness, boys teens fitness, junior men bodybuilding U/23, women bikini open, men’s physique open, men’s fitness open and senior men bodybuilding open.

“It’s been a dream come true. I have always wanted to start something that would help bodybuilders achieve their dreams,” Marume told the Daily News yesterday.

“Through this initiative I hope to be able to facilitate regional and international exposure for the talented athletes.

“This is just the first step towards that long march and I’m grateful towards the support that I’m getting.

“It also means a lot to have renowned bodybuilders like Abrahams and Dumi Takura coming here to endorse our show. Earl won’t be competing but certainly his presence will go a long way in inspiring local bodybuilders to aim higher.”

The National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF), where Marume is also a board member sitting in the athletes’ commission, has heaped praises on his initiative.

“All roads direct to somewhere but not all roads will take one to the intended destination. The will power may enable a willing person to move feet but that alone cannot guarantee planned arrival,” NFZBBF secretary-general Quite Shangai said.

“A combination of focus, patience, determination and passion will definitely take you where you will say this journey was worthwhile. Everything which happened can be decoded into a story but only inspiring stories are worth mentioning.

“The story of a boy who became an athlete, conquered, transformed himself into an industry icon, moved into administration and now venturing into fitness entrepreneurship was still going to attract listeners and readers as well as inspiring various players in the industry.

“However, the birth of a new project, informed by vast experience earned over the years, will add more value to that story; a fairy-tale which to me is still to be concluded; hence the journey continues.”