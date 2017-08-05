AAG bid dead in the water

BULAWAYO - The Constitutional Court (Con-Court) has dismissed an application by the vocal local economic empowerment lobby group — Affirmative Action Group (AAG) — which had sought an order directing Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere to dissolve the council here and appoint a commission to run the city’s affairs.

The AAG approached the Con-Court last year seeking the dissolution of the MDC-run local authority following widespread allegations of maladministration, corruption and abuse of office.

According to the latest council report, the Con-Court dismissed the AAG’s application after the applicant showed no interest in pursuing the matter.

“The town clerk (Christopher Dube) recalled that AAG had filed an application in the Con-Court to force the minister (Saviour Kasukuwere) to exercise his powers in terms of the Urban Council’s Act by appointing a commission to investigate City of Bulawayo.

“They had deliberately served the minister only and did not serve council with this application. It was only brought to council’s attention by the commission which had come for investigations,” reads part of the report.

“The chamber secretary (Sikhangele Zhou) has since received a letter from the Registrar of the Con-Court to the effect that due to lack of progress, the matter had been deemed abandoned and the application was dismissed in terms of the rules of the Court.

“In simple terms, the matter which was pending before the Con-Court had been dismissed for want of prosecution.”

Kasukuwere was last year forced to dispatch a commission of inquiry to investigate council affairs, following an outcry from the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association and AAG over corruption and maladministration charges.

This resulted in the sacking of former deputy mayor Gift Banda, who has since appealed to the High Court challenging his dismissal.