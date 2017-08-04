Refugee shelter substandard: VP

Farayi Machamire  •  4 August 2017 1:50PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Thousands of families arriving at the Tongogara Refugee Camp are being housed in small, substandard housing and half-built shelters donated by the United Nations.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said all refugees deserved to live in safe shelter.

Mnangagwa told the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) country representative Robert Tibagwa during a familiarisation tour of the camp in Chipinge on Wednesday that he wanted to meet with UN resident coordinator Bishow Parajuli to express his concern.

“He was not happy,” said Tibagwa of his discussion with Mnangagwa.

“Even me, I have been struggling to get new tents, the tents are too small but we are trying to fix the problem.”

Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira said: “He was concerned that the tents here are quite small compared to the tents the UN provides for other developed countries facing the same problems.”

Zimbabwe is currently hosting 11 000 refugees and asylum seekers at Tongogara camp.

