Police boss up for raping niece

HARARE - Police assistant commissioner Cosmas Mushore was hauled before the courts yesterday for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece.

Mushore, 49, stationed at ZRP Chikurubi Support Unit, was recorded by the niece during the sex romp on her mobile phone.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande and was remanded in custody. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court pending his next appearance on August 17.

Mushore was promoted by President Robert Mugabe to the position of assistant commissioner in July 2015. He was a chief superintendent prior to his promotion.

According to State papers, Mushore was appointed the niece’s legal guardian after the death of her mother.

They stayed at “A” mess, senior officers quarters at Chikurubi.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 28 this year, Mushore left his residence in the morning escorting his wife to work.

The court heard that he returned later and found his niece preparing to go to school.

It was alleged that Mushore then summoned the girl to follow him to his bedroom but she did not comply.

He allegedly went to her bedroom instead.

The minor set her LG cellphone to record “anticipated events” that would occur in that room after she sensed danger from the way her uncle had called her.

Mushore reportedly dragged her to his bedroom before undressing and raping her.

After the act, Mushore left for his workplace and the minor took a bath before leaving for school where she narrated the ordeal to authorities.

She was assisted to file a police report at Mabvuku Police Station.

She was immediately taken for medical examinations, which confirmed that she was sexually violated.

According to State papers, the footage provided by the complainant will be produced as evidence in court.

The State has also lined up a witness whom Mushore’s niece confided in after the rape.