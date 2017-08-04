$125 bribe for transfer to police traffic section

HARARE - A police inspector based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) reportedly demanded a $125 bribe from a subordinate to facilitate her transfer to the national traffic section, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Takawira Sigireta was released on $100 bail by Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

As part of bail conditions, Sigireta was ordered to continue residing at his present address and not interfere with witnesses until finalisation of the case.

The complainant is the State represented by ZRP senior staff officer human resources development Martin Matembo Nyirenda.

Sigireta was the officer-in-charge boards at PGHQ and his duties included convening boards of inquiry, desertion and trial of police officers.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that in September last year, Sigireta approached Sibongile Nyadundu, a sergeant stationed at ZRP Mashonaland East information systems administration division.

The court heard that Sigireta told Nyadundu that he had capacity to facilitate her transfer to national traffic section.

It was further alleged that Sigireta then demanded $125 bribe to do the favour.

On September 28, Nyadundu’s husband Tapiwa Gift Munamato transferred $75 into Sigireta’s bank account to facilitate the transfer.

The following day, Munamato transferred $50 via mobile transfer to Sigireta but he failed to facilitate Nyadundu’s transfer to national traffic section.

The court heard Munamato then made a complaint at Zimbabwe-Anti Corruption Commission in May.

On June 2, the matter was referred to PGHQ for further management.

PGHQ then referred the case to CID Commercial Crimes Division, leading to Sigireta’s arrest on August 1.

According to State papers, Sigireta’s conduct was contrary and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer, leading to his arrest.