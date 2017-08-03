Zivhu off-side

HARARE - Chivi Rural District Council chairperson Killer Zivhu was off-side when he announced that there was no going back on the campaign by the Association of District Councils of Zimbabwe (ADCZ) to mobilise 2,3 million votes for President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

Zivhu was speaking this week at a meeting to unveil youth interface rallies at ward level, which he said would give youth leaders in the province an opportunity to spread Mugabe’s message at grassroots level.

While it is understandable that Zivhu is Zanu PF’s Masvingo provincial secretary for finance, he must separate council from party business.

The ADCZ, of which he is president, is not a Zanu PF affiliate; hence he cannot use it to campaign for his party as this will disrupt the smooth running of councils in Masvingo Province.

Zivhu should not take advantage of his Zanu PF links to wrestle councils in his district so they mobilse votes for Mugabe. He should do it using other platforms outside councils.

It is also interesting to note that while Zivhu unveiled his plans to initiate these youth interface rallies at ward level, he said he was doing this because he recognised there were other youths who could not make it when Mugabe visited them.

It is hoped Zivhu and Zanu PF are not targeting opposition youths who did not want to attend Mugabe’s rallies.

If that is one of the reasons, then it becomes a witch-hunt in Masvingo that will result in clashes since opposition party youths will resist this.

Once Masvingo initiates this ward-based youth interface rallies and they become “successful” as youths are coerced, there is a real danger this would be initiated across the country’s provinces.

And Zanu PF is using food to entice the youths as Zivhu revealed that he had sold some of his property to raise $70 000 which he will give to the Zanu PF youth chairpersons across the province so they buy 200 cattle to feed delegates attending these meetings.

Josiah Hungwe, another senior Zanu PF official in the province will provide rice, maize-meal, cooking oil and other basics to feed the youths.

It is also our hope that apart from violent clashes between Zanu PF and opposition youths, this initiative will not resuscitate political terror bases.

We also hope these ward youth interface meetings will not be held at schools as they will disturb learning.

Zanu PF is notorious for establishing terror bases at schools and clinic grounds in rural areas, hence our plea to those initiating these ward- based youth interface rallies to be sensitive of these areas.