UN, AU please help Zim

EDITOR — Following a clear defeat at the hands of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2008, President Robert Mugabe withheld the announcement of results as he planned a way of robbing Zimbabweans of sweet victory and force himself back onto the people of Zimbabwe.

The alleged strategy involved misrepresenting the results to allow a re-run of the election as under Zimbabwean law the winning candidate in a presidential election has to win by more than 50 percent of the vote, and Zanu PF went on to hire some paid youth, paid from the government payroll, to threaten some targeted MDC campaigners and unleash violence on the electorate so as to instil fear into the electorate so that they vote for him out of fear of losing their lives if Zanu PF did not win the election.

And true in deed, hundreds of MDC campaigners were killed, with some being abducted from their workplaces in broad daylight. It was really chaos.

It is sad that Mugabe announced on Saturday during his rally in Chinhoyi that the youth who had been made redundant should be reinstated, yet they had been made redundant by realising the continued decline of revenue, coupled with the fact that the youth do not do any productive work at all.

Mugabe pretended to dissociate with violent youth behaviour at a rally in Lupane two weeks ago, yet the same people he was pointing out at — who are violent — are the same people who he is reinstating to instil fear on opposition supporters in the run up to the 2018 election.

The United Nations and the African Union must never be fooled by Mugabe’s antics and should tackle Mugabe on violence. Do not leave it until it is too late to save lives of innocent Zimbabweans.

Kennedy Kaitano