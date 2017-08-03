Tension as soldiers 'discipline' cops in Harare

Bridget Mananavire  •  3 August 2017 2:25PM  •  5 comments

HARARE - Soldiers whipped and clubbed police officers even as they lay on the ground in violent unrest on Tuesday night stirred by resentment over the use of police spikes.

While both the army and the police have not provided a reason or issued statements on the incident, witnesses said the soldiers were retaliating after traffic police officers used an iron bar bristling with spikes to deflate vehicle tyres of an army officer who was alleged to have committed a traffic offence.

National police spokesperson Charity Charamba referred the Daily News to Harare provincial spokesperson Simon Chazovachii, whose phone was unreachable the whole day.

Army spokesperson Alphios Makotore mobile phone was out of reach as well.

Witnesses described scenes in which whip-wielding soldiers dragged police officers lying on the street, while clubbing and stamping on them.

“I was standing at a bar in Rezende close to Robert Mugabe and saw a troop of soldiers clearing Robert Mugabe Road, beating police officers ruthlessly; they had apparently started doing that around Mbuya Nehanda Street.

“I was holding my beer and saw the road being cleared by at least 100 black berets with huge sticks. Traffic police or any police officer was being disciplined accordingly,” one of the witnesses said.

Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) denounced the violence.

“Spike wielding policemen are now holding citizens at ransom, in many instances, lives have been lost,” PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said.

“The temptation is to celebrate the defeat of the police officers by the army with all its might. This is rather a sad development, a sign of how dangerous our society has become.”

Comments (5)

Well done army, teach these criminals in police uniform a lesson. You guy's are there to protect us from these evil monsters.

Royboy - 3 August 2017

violence of any kind should be condemmed.. the authorities should be seen to be taking appropriate action against ill discipline .. its strange cde chihuri and his counterpart cde chiwenga have opted to keep quiet ..@royboy these are the same soldiers who will come back to terrorise the public.

mzilikazi - 3 August 2017

@mzilikazi...is it not violence for police to throw spikes on combis that are carrying innocent people injuring them and sometimes killing them? Think about that.

misty - 3 August 2017

Chickens have come to roost,the traffic police met their match.Parliamentarians for quite some time have been raising this issue of spikes with the relevant political authorities but all this fell on deaf ears.Even the police chief Chihuri arrogantly defended the indiscriminate throwing of iron spikes to motorists.This has been going on for quite some time,at certain occasions, with unpleasant consequences,some commuter omnibuses overturning and seriously injuring passengers. No sane or right thinking individual would derive joy from such an embarrassing incidence which pitted law enforcement agencies against each other,but the overzealous way the police carried out their duties towards motorists,this was one day bound to happen and it happened in full view of the bemused public.The image of the police is damaged and it does no longer inspire confidence from the public it serves.Tones of public relations effort are needed to clean the image of the Force after this incidence.

Gen. Spinola - 3 August 2017

