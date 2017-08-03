Murder after rape cases on a high

HARARE - The number of murder after rape cases in Zimbabwe are rising to a record high, official data shows, as criminal violence is increasing dramatically.

Police national spokesperson Charity Charamba said the police were recording about 10 cases of murder and rape every week.

“So these cases of rape and murder are increasing, that after raping someone, the perpetrator goes on to murder the victim, and you wonder where this is all coming from.

“And every week, we have cases of rape and also murder.

“Like last week, we had about 10, just in one week. And these crimes are not being committed by outsiders, these are people, but well known people. These things are strange,” Charamba told the Daily News.

“There was an incident where a child was raped somewhere in Matabeleland and afterwards was struck with an axe. The perpetrator was the uncle, and the child died there and then. And there was recent incident where a granny was raped and murdered.”