MDC youths in rural campaign

HARARE - Youths in Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC have taken their door-to-door voter registration campaign to rural areas as they move to invade Zanu PF strongholds urging people to register to vote ahead of next year’s election.

Last weekend, MDC youths were in Mberengwa and also visited Chikomba in Mashonaland East.



This weekend they are going to visit Midlands rural areas.

“We are very happy most of the young people are coming to our meetings. Most of these people are unemployed and we are telling them that they need to map their future in 2018.

“Zanu PF and their tired leader Robert Mugabe have destroyed our future.

“We are of the view that we have reached a critical point in the history of this country and as young people we will not be left behind in this historic election where we will bury Zanu PF once and for all.”