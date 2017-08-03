MDC youths in rural campaign

Blessings Mashaya  •  3 August 2017 2:10PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Youths in Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC have taken their door-to-door voter registration campaign to rural areas as they move to invade Zanu PF strongholds urging people to register to vote ahead of next year’s election.

Last weekend, MDC youths were in Mberengwa and also visited Chikomba in Mashonaland East.

This weekend they are going to visit Midlands rural areas.

“We are very happy most of the young people are coming to our meetings. Most of these people are unemployed and we are telling them that they need to map their future in 2018.

“Zanu PF and their tired leader Robert Mugabe have destroyed our future.

“We are of the view that we have reached a critical point in the history of this country and as young people we will not be left behind in this historic election where we will bury Zanu PF once and for all.”

Related Articles

Comments (1)

Thats the way to go. Bravo! Remember the way to best sell the MDC brand is have RESPECT and DIGNITY. Mukaita zve plomp and raucous zvisina hunhu zvana Giresi, hapana chamunobuda nacho. Zivai hunhu whedu netsika nemagariro evanhu. Vanhu kumamisha havadi ruzha. Keep up the good work.

Will Blackman - 3 August 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media