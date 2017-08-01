Zacc meets to weigh Moyo graft rap

Tendai Kamhungira  •  1 August 2017 2:03PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is today expected to meet to deliberate on the fate of fraud-accused Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, following claims by First Lady Grace Mugabe that the minister had no case to answer.

Moyo has been under the cosh over the past few months following claims that he siphoned over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development (Zimdef).

Zacc officials have alleged that Moyo and officials in his ministry used money meant for manpower development to fund personal interests and must face corruption charges.

Chairman of the Zacc investigations committee Goodson Nguni alleged that Moyo, in concert with officials from his ministry, diverted $430 000 from the fund to finance personal activities.

Moyo has said on his Twitter account that the money was used to fund the “Million-man march”, a massive parade of thousands of party youths in support of President Robert Mugabe and festivities to celebrate the nonagenarian’s birthday.

Moyo has approached the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) challenging the Zacc’s arresting powers.

Moyo filed the application against Zacc after he was briefly detained by the anti-graft body.

He argued Zacc does not have the power to arrest and detain suspects in terms of the new Constitution.

His prosecution was put on ice last year.

While the case is still pending before the courts where the Con-Court has reserved ruling in the application, the powerful first lady declared on Saturday that the minister is innocent.

Addressing a youth interface rally in Chinhoyi, Grace said allegations against Moyo were based on lies.

Her statement has left Zacc in a Catch-22 situation, contemplating whether to pursue the case through the legal process or drop it.

“The commission is going to meet tomorrow (today), but as for now, no resolution has been agreed on pertaining to the issue,” Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura told the Daily News yesterday.

Grace said the rally: “You manufactured corruption charges against Jonathan. It’s too much, we have been quiet for a long time. This must be stopped.”

The fraud and corruption charges filed against Moyo, a senior figure in the G40 faction of Zanu PF, have been accompanied by a scurrilous smear campaign against the minister in the State-run Herald newspaper, including repeated requests for his immediate arrest.

A sitting minister has been hauled over coals in public by State media supposedly loyal to a different faction — Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction — within the party.

The case against Moyo took a dramatic turn after he claimed his party foes were scheming against him in the Zanu PF succession matrix, where two party factions are seeking to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe.

This also comes after Moyo released a hard-hitting statement in November last year, in which he claimed that besides being an “independent body”, Zacc was being used to act in a partisan manner and to further the interests of a certain political group.

Moyo claimed Mnangagwa was the man behind his troubles.

State capture. When the first lady becomes arbiter in issues that should go to court ( in any normal functional democracy) When institutions of state such as ZACC and the courts and the police are subordinate to the first lady who decides who is innocent and who isn't for her own, unclear reasons. State capture - when justice is not seen to be done but instead is heard through the mouth of the first lady. when all written statements, evidence, hearings, affidavits and exhibits are of no use in the eyes of the first lady. She knows it all, she decides who is and what has been in issues of national importance. State capture - when the state ceases to exist through it's institutions but instead all are beholden to the first lady and what she wants to happen in the future. State capture - when individuals can behave as they wish (with public funds) safe in the knowledge that their support of the first lady in other non-state matters mean she will ome to their aid because she still needs them for her unknown purposes (that are not state related). This is the end tail of a patronage system, when the excuse don't hold water, but what should carry the day is the position of the person making the excuse. We are in trouble varume, til we can stand and call a spade a spade, we are ruined.

Kwidini - 1 August 2017

