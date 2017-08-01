Mamutse lands top Zifa post

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) yesterday announced the appointment of Joseph Mamutse as the association’s substantive general-secretary.

Zifa has been operating with a skeleton secretariat since the sacking of Jonathan Mashingaidze in April last year. Since then Mamutse and the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela have been taking turns to fill the post on an interim basis.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is pleased to confirm the appointment of Joseph Mamutse as the substantive general secretary with immediate effect. Mamutse’s contract will run until 2018,” Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa said through the association’s website yesterday.

“He has been the acting general-secretary since April 2016 when Mashingaidze’s contract lapsed.

“Zifa has great confidence and optimism in his ability to play a pivotal role in steering the overall strategic direction of the Association.”

The association has been on the hunt for a new secretary-general with former Dynamos treasurer Eric Mvududu, former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Kenneth Makhanya and Southern region board member Brighton Malandule all being interviewed for the position in November last year.

It appears, though, that the candidates failed to meet association’s expectations although sources close to the goings on revealed to the Daily News that remuneration issues were the major sticking point which made it difficult for the financially crippled association to appoint any of the three.

Former CAPS United chairperson Andy Hodges was also once linked with the not-so-appetising position at the troubled association.

The association has become debt hamstrung, a situation that has seen several creditors attaching some of its properties through the courts largely due to Mashingaidze’s incompetence and maladministration.

And with the association in a $7 million debt, Mamutse comes in as the affordable option.

Some of the key responsibilities of the new general secretary include implementing decisions passed by the congress and executive committee and organising meetings for the congress, standing committees and provide secretarial services.

The new Zifa general-secretary will have a tough task ahead in order to bring back professionalism in the Zifa secretariat after Mashingaidze’s reign.

Former women’s football boss Miriam Sibanda and ex-Warriors coach Ian Gorowa all branded Mashingaidze a “serial liar” for the way he handled affairs at the association during his tenure.

Mashingaidze had many running battles with the two during their involvement with the local game.

The former Harare High School teacher also presided over the Zifa secretariat at a time they made a number of blunders.

Mashingaidze failed to properly handle the labour dispute with former Warriors coach Valinhos resulting in Zimbabwe's expulsion from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.