I'm no pretender but title contender - Gumbo

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn coach Rahman “Rush” Gumbo believes he has all it takes to win the championship this season.

Gumbo is not new to winning championships as he has managed to win it locally with Highlanders before he won it in Botswana and Malawi respectively.

“I have never been a pretender. I have always been a contender,” said the seemingly boastful Gumbo after his win against Bulawayo City over the weekend.

Chicken Inn went through a bad patch in the first half of the seasons and the fortunes seem to have turned their way having won their first two matches in the second half of the season.

They also lost two key players midfielder Tafadzwa Raphael Kutinyu, who is in Tanzania, and defender Teenage Hadebe, who is now with Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Currently, the Gamecocks are third on the log with 35 points, same number of points with second placed Fc Platinum.

They trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum by two points. The Gumbo coached outfit has played a game less than the league pacesetters.

“I think now the second half of the season is like we are going down to the finishing line. It’s like going downstream. It’s a matter of separating the contenders from the pretenders,” said Gumbo.

The former Zimbabwe international player believes the 2015 champions are in contention for another league title and his team is not just there to play soccer but fight for honours to win the much prized silverware. “I have the self-belief and I want to put it on my players so that they have self-belief.”

On the issue of the current log standings and the fight for the championship and that of staying in the top flight league, Gumbo said the picture will be clear not before long.

“The league’s log is interesting if you watch the teams that are gaining the points now. They are very serious contenders, you can now see it.

“I think in a couple of weeks you will see the difference. They will be the contenders up there minus the guys who will be fighting relegation. You will see the difference,” added Gumbo.

Come the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether Gumbo will be made to swallow his words or he will be head over hills as Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum, How Mine, Dynamos and Highlanders are also in the picture for the Castle Lager premier soccer league championship.