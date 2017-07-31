Surely, does Zim deserve all this?

EDITOR — I think the chickens are surely coming home to roost now.

The goings-on in the ruling Zanu PF party in the last couple of weeks have never been so ominous.

We have seen men, real men being humiliated, mutilated and undressed in public by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

All this has happened before. Take your minds back to the run-up to the party’s 2014 congress, the one that saw the exit of the likes of Joice Mujuru, Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and many others.

The modus operandi is the same and very soon we should be witnessing many more party stalwarts falling by the wayside.

It must now be clear who is being primed to take over — both at party and government levels — should President Robert Mugabe decides to call it time.

In fact it has never been clearer than it is now. Our only tragedy as Zimbabweans is that we let people own us and they can even decide our fate on our behalf.

That is the problem with creating monsters in our leaders. They become untouchable and it becomes difficult to remove them even if the majority of the country thinks that way.

Such examples have been seen in the Democratic Republic of Korea, where Kim Ill Sung appeared as though he had been God-ordained.

The trajectory is the same in Zimbabwe today. We created Mugabe into the person he is today and we should not cry foul.

Even those party leaders who get expelled have no-one but themselves to blame. They helped create this fear of Mugabe and now that it has returned to haunt them, they suddenly realise the kind of person he is.

The actual issues the country should be battling to sort out — the economy for instance are left completely as people tussle to get into Mugabe’s shoes should he be incapacitated or decides to resign.

I even shudder to take you back to the discovery of diamonds in Marange. There was so much hope and the majority of Zimbabweans thought the country had found a way out of its myriad challenges.

But what happened? Nothing beyond the State-sanctioned theft of the precious metal. Nothing trickled down to Mai Punha out there in Dotito or Sekuru Mhofu down in Muhlangureni, Chikombedzi — by far some of the marginalised areas of the country.

We have never voted for exploitation or to be taken advantage of by anyone.

We deserve a share of the national cake no matter what distance there is between us and the citadel of State power.

Zimbabweans, wake up. This is our country together. We vote leaders into office and the power to get them out is in our hands as the electorate.

This country is for all of us.

Batai Munhu

Kadoma