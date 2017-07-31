PF slams Malema for calling Lungu a coward

Lusaka Times  •  31 July 2017 3:46PM  •  0 comments

LUSAKA - The the ruling Patriotic Front media team has described South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema as an imperialist’s rabid lap dog running errands for his master.

In a statement made available to the media today and signed by PF’s Media Director Sunday Chanda, the ruling party said that Malema is running around because his paymasters told him so, including falsities by UPND National Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango and Douglas Siyakalima during their visit to him earlier this month.

Julius Malema at a rally in South Africa called president Lungu a coward and accused him of suppressing the opposition.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media