DeMbare bounce back

HARARE - Dynamos marked their return to Rufaro Stadium with a victory over Triangle in a Castle Lager Premiership match as they bounced back from a midweek disappointment following defeat to FC Platinum.

Goals in either side of the half by Tawanda Macheke and Ocean Mushure ensured victory for the Glamour Boys as they climbed to fourth place on the log table — four points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who thumped Hwange 4-1 yesterday. DeMbare, though, still have a pending case regarding their abandoned match against Chapungu.The matter is before the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa lauded his team’s performance.

“I think coming from a defeat you would want to grind a result and more so when you are coming to Rufaro Stadium. What we really needed today were the three points and we thank the Almighty for helping us through,” Mutasa said after the match.

“This result shows character especially when you lose and bounce back in the next match. I think it’s a mark of a good team and we are happy with the youngsters. I am sure we are definitely there to compete.

“A lot of youngsters were complaining about the hard surface and we would like to believe getting back to the natural surface will be good for the players.”

Dynamos started brightly with an Ocean Mushure cross headed into an empty net from the near post by Macheke who, however, had to be replaced in the first half by Emmanuel Mandiranga following an injury.

Triangle responded on 28 minutes with a beautiful strike through Lameck Nhamo from outside the box into the top corner to give Dynamos goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira no chance.

Mandiranga had a golden opportunity to restore Dynamos’ lead but he sent his effort over the bar after being set up by Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba.

With the match evenly balanced, Triangle’s Simba Makoni squandered the best chance to send his team ahead following a mix-up between Mwandimutsira and defender Obey Mwerahari.

Triangle where duly punished when Mushure scored the winner on 75 minutes when he raced quickly to finish off a Mandiranga through ball.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro bemoaned how his side missed gilt-edged chances.

“We conceded very early into the game and we were on the backfoot. It was never a good start but once we re-grouped we took the game to Dynamos and got the much-needed equaliser and I thought we were better going to half time and coming back from the break,” Mangwiro said.

“The difference in football lies in conversions sometimes, you look at the opportunity we squandered because what I had said to the boys is that we want to see how they respond if we surge ahead but unfortunately for us we couldn’t bury the chances we had and a mix-up saw us concede the second goal.”

PSL Results:

Shabanie Mine 0-2 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum Stars 4-1 Hwange

Chapungu 3-0 Black Rhinos

Chicken 1-0 Bulawayo City