Police fingered in Chiadzwa chaos

MUTARE - Police have been accused of facilitating the entry of illegal artisanal miners into Marange diamond fields and mobilising them to attack Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security.

Zimbabwe’s new State-owned diamond miner ZCDC started operations in March last year after the government ordered all mining companies to halt work in the Marange fields.

“Security is the most important aspect of diamond mining. Be true to the objective, be honest, be the true Zimbabwe Republic Police contained in the Constitution. The leadership do not allow those that follow you to be corrupt. We hear rumours. If they fail, they should be transferred to Zvimba to protect cattle.

“...I rely on you, if you fail who should I look up to? If you fail who will police the police...You should not allow your integrity to be eroded,” Mines minister Walter Chidakwa said at a memorial service at the diamond fields.

Information minister Chris Mushohwe said the continued influx of illegal miners and buyers into the fields should be investigated.