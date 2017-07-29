9 years for python skin belt

HARARE - A Harare man was slapped with a nine-year prison term after being busted selling a python skin belt without a licence.

Kingston Gwenzi, 29, of Highfield pleaded guilty to charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Gwenzi said he was unaware that having the snake skin was in breach of the law. He pleaded for the court’s leniency.

He also told the court that he was a first time offender and did not have any savings or valuable assets to his name.

Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta said she was bound by the law which imposed a mandatory nine-year jail term for such offences.

Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri proved that on July 12 this year around 10am, detectives from Minerals and Border Control Unit were tipped that Gwenzi was in possession of a python skin belt which he was selling.

Gwenzi was at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre looking for a buyer when he was confronted by constables Banhu, Rimai and Rusakaniko.

The police officers introduced themselves to Gwenzi and began searching him before discovering a python skin belt in his bag.

Gwenzi was asked to produce a permit or licence authorising such possession but he failed.

He was immediately arrested.

The belt was taken to National Parks and Wildlife for assessment and it was valued at $2 000.