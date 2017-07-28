Reprieve for Shisanyama bar

HARARE - Popular pub and grill restaurant Rufaro Shisanyama has been given a reprieve by the Harare City Council after it delayed demolishing its VIP bar to allow management to regularise the anomalies it raised.

Shisanyama was opened in June last year by former HCC top official, Raymond Chiromo, and has grown to become one of the most favoured outdoor places in Harare.

It is situated in the high density suburb of Warren Park.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said council does not rush to enforce penalties before giving people a chance to regularise their papers.

“They are being given time to fix their issues, council does not just punish people,” Chideme told the Daily News on Wednesday.

An inspection visit to Rufaro Shisanyama by the HCC noticed that the VIP section at the popular entertainment venue had been illegally built. As a result, the HCC gave management a week to pull down the VIP section, failure of which they would attract severe sanctions from the local authority.

According to a June 23 letter to Shisanyama management signed by the city’s director of works Phillip Pfukwa, the joint had been given up to last Sunday to demolish its VIP section.

Apart from being hit with a demolition order, the management at Shisanyama had been warned it was due to be hit with a huge penalty bill.