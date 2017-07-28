Parly shoots down Ndudzo appointment

HARARE - Legislators across the political divide yesterday forced Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa to rescind the appointment of Mike Ndudzo as the new Auditor-General.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive had been earmarked to replace the illustrious Mildred Chiri, whose term of office has expired.

But in a rare show of independence, Members of Parliament broke ranks with the Executive yesterday by shooting down the proposed appointment.

It was also revealed before the adjournment of debate that Chiri would take up a new assignment in government as head of the internal audit committee.

Chinamasa said he had tried to persuade Chiri to stay, but she refused.

“I went to her last year, and said we need her to continue as the auditor-general; she refused and I went to the president. The president said you must persuade her but she refused. I had a meeting with her for two hours this year and she agreed to extend her term by six months but just after that she texted me saying she needed to rest,” he said.

“After she refused, I said to her, I want you to be the head of the internal audit committee (and) she agreed and we are in a process of setting (up) that internal audit committee,” he added.

Chiri had endeared herself with the masses because of her candid audits that exposed abuse of funds even in the President’s Office.

She unearthed massive financial irregularities, endemic corruption, mismanagement and poor corporate governance in several ministries and State enterprises.

Her proposed replacement has, however, been roundly rejected by legislators from both Zanu PF and the MDC, forcing Chinamasa to go back to the drawing board.

“I think after listening to the sentiments from both sides of the house, I think I need to carry out further consultations on the matter,” Chinamasa said.

This was after MPs had complained that Ndudzo has been in charge of companies that are struggling and was therefore not good enough for the job.

“If you look at Ndudzo’s CV, all the companies he is working for are in trouble. I suspect foul play on this issue. In such a short time, he worked for many companies and most of them are struggling. We need public interviews to choose the new auditor-general. For Ndudzo, his qualifications are good but his performance is not good,” Zanu PF MP for Zvishavane —Ngezi John Holder said.

Another Zanu PF lawmaker, Goodluck Kwaramba, said his view was that Ndudzo was not fit for the post.

“He didn’t do anything for him to qualify to be the auditor-general. I think he was recommended by his friends in government but he is not the best candidate. Chiri must be appointed for another term,” said Kwaramba.

MDC chief whip Innocent Gonese said there was need to look into the history of candidates before appointing them.

“Concerns have been raised across the political divide and I don’t think Ndudzo is the best candidate,” he said.

Another opposition MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, said the minister must appoint the auditor-general after consulting the Public Accounts Committee.

Debate on the matter had to be adjourned to next week after all MPs shouted “Chiri, Chiri, Chiri”, forcing Chinamasa to consult with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, before announcing that he was going for further consultations.

According to the Constitution, the auditor-general is appointed by the president with the approval of Parliament.

He or she must be a Zimbabwean citizen chosen for his or her integrity, and must have been qualified to practice as an auditor for at least 10 years.

The term of office of the auditor-general is a period of not more than six years and a person must not be appointed as auditor-general after he or she has served for one or more periods, whether continuous or not, amounting to 12 years.

Before entering office, the auditor-general must take, before the president or a person authorised by the president, the oaths of loyalty and office in the forms set out in the Third Schedule.