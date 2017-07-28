Alleged Mukandi killer freed on bail

HARARE - The man who allegedly killed businessman Shingirayi Mukandi in a hit and run accident has been granted $150 bail.

Alfred Machipisa’s trial is set to commence on August 29.

Machipisa’s brother Fanwell, who is said to have helped hide the accident-damaged Isuzu KB300 at his place in Mabelreign, was granted $50 bail.

Magistrate Josephine Sande also ordered the two to report at Marlborough Police Station twice a week.

Allegations are that, immediately after the accident (Alfred Takudzwa) Machipisa who resides in Mt Pleasant allegedly drove his father’s accident-damaged Isuzu KB300 to Zambezi Flats in Mabelreign where his brother Fanwell resides and kept the car there.

He later handed himself over to the police following reports that there was a fierce manhunt for him.

Machipisa was charged with contravening the Road and Traffic Act for failure to stop after an accident, render assistance or report to the police within 24 hours.

He is facing culpable homicide charges.

He, however, denied the charges through his lawyer, Anesu Bangidza.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 22 around 9pm, Machipisa allegedly drove a white Isuzu KB300 due west along Harare Drive while trailing a green Kawasaki motor cycle of the now deceased Mukandi.

As Machipisa passed number 201 Mt Pleasant, he reportedly negligently drove his Isuzu at a speed that was excessive in the circumstances and failed to keep a proper look out of the road user ahead.

The court heard that Machipisa failed to keep a safe distance between his car and Mukandi’s motorcycle that was ahead of him and as a result hit him from behind.

It was alleged that due to the impact, Mukandi flew off the motorcycle and landed approximately 70 metres near the yellow line of the left side of the tarmac.

Immediately after the accident, Machipisa allegedly fled from the scene without rendering any form of assistance to Mukandi or inquire about the extent of his injuries.

Mukandi’s body and the damaged motorcycle were discovered by a passer-by, who called for an ambulance.

An autopsy was carried out on Mukandi’s body at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals concluded that he died due to injuries sustained.