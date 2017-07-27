Zec urged to procure BVR database

27 July 2017

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) — the largest independent observer group in the country — has called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to expedite the procurement of the software for the central database or central Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for the bio-metric voter registration (BVR)system.

Zesn said the quality of the central database and AFIS software in use will affect the ability to store all pertinent registration data and the speed with which the registration details will be processed in order to check for duplicate records in the entire database.

“Zesn believes that in light of the tight timelines provided by the Commission regarding the commencement of the BVR exercise, it is imperative for Zec to timely procure the software for the central database and the AFIS through an open tender,” the observer group said.

The BVR kits will capture each voter’s fingerprints, facial photograph and other personal information such as name, surname, sex and address.

At the moment ZEC through Makarau are going to rig the vote infavour of zanu pf.......either opposition must demand disolution of zec and replace it with volunteers from political part reps or if not each political party must sumon volonteers to work with zec and each party to put signature on every satge in the process bez I warn all oppisitions political parties ZANU PF Will rig the vote on the preperations stages. if zanu pf refuse to impliment the reforms then going to elections is useless for the opposition parties wether as one group or small individual under the current situations ZANU PF Will trounce and opposition will loose dismally.The ball is on reforms....and joc operatives.They work out their own means that will make sure they win and oppositions will remain outside the planning systems and do you think you can win an elections.Zanu pf through the Chipanga and the rest are clamming that they have already won that true wakatopedza ne opposition kare kare....if i might ask if the makarau is given a cooked sheet to anounce result who is to challenge her.....if has been given a different sheet with the so called joc members do you thing she can refuse.....Anopiwa paper onzi maresults atirikuanounza ngeaya anoti chii. Ladies and gents DR DABENGWA hinted ZIm is not ready for free and feya elections motambisira vanhu time yawo.....an ELECTION with only mp will never move zim forward it requires new blood if we are to prosper as a nation.NO REFORMS NO ELECTION otherwise you regitimism thieves to rule zim by force through those people who does not see what is needed before someone had to win a competion.War is lost through planning stages........Zvema votes zvoda vanhu vakawimbika. The winner and the loosers must shake hands can that happen in our nation. if not that where the problem lets trust each other first and them we go for leadership selections.

dofo - 27 July 2017

