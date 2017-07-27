Zec urged to procure BVR database

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) — the largest independent observer group in the country — has called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to expedite the procurement of the software for the central database or central Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for the bio-metric voter registration (BVR)system.

Zesn said the quality of the central database and AFIS software in use will affect the ability to store all pertinent registration data and the speed with which the registration details will be processed in order to check for duplicate records in the entire database.

“Zesn believes that in light of the tight timelines provided by the Commission regarding the commencement of the BVR exercise, it is imperative for Zec to timely procure the software for the central database and the AFIS through an open tender,” the observer group said.

The BVR kits will capture each voter’s fingerprints, facial photograph and other personal information such as name, surname, sex and address.