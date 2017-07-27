Reprieve for Chombo

HARARE - Mutare businessman Tendai Blessing Mangwiro, who is seeking to recover over $1,5 million confiscated by the police, has said that Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo is approaching the courts with dirty hands by seeking to be exonerated yet he has not yet complied with a court order to pay him his money.

This comes after Chombo filed an urgent chamber application seeking to stop his arrest on contempt of court charges.

In the application, Chombo cited the Sheriff, Mangwiro and his lawyers Shelton Mahuni and Valentine Mutatu, as respondents.

After the matter was heard before High Court judge Charles Hungwe yesterday, Mangwiro’s lawyer Rungano Mahuni — who had instructed Tazorora Musarurwa to argue the case — said that the parties agreed that Chombo will not be arrested pending the determination of his application.

“The parties have agreed the case to be argued on the substantive matter. The matter has been argued and heads of argument will be filed on August 1, while we will respond on August 3 and the judge will make his ruling on August 10.

“We also agreed that we will not instruct the Sheriff not to arrest Chombo pending the determination of the matter,” Mahuni said.

He said the issue for determination is on the meaning of how Chombo is supposed to cause payment and what that process entails.

Mangwiro is opposing Chombo’s application, arguing that it must not succeed as it is not urgent and misplaced.

He said contrary to Chombo’s claims that he has complied with the court order by writing a letter to the Finance ministry to release the funds, this was not good enough because compliance to the ruling entails having his account credited with the money.

Mangwiro said allowing Chombo to get away with his actions will set a bad precedence, adding that the minister must be jailed until he complies with the order.

Mangwiro is seeking to recover the money confiscated by the police in 2008, following his arrest on theft charges. He was subsequently acquitted in 2012.

Chombo was forced to approach the court on an urgent basis after Mangwiro instituted arrest proceedings against him.

The Sheriff failed to arrest Chombo last week after he was protected by security personnel at Zanu PF headquarters where he was attending the party’s politburo meeting, prompting Mangwiro to appeal to commissioner-general of police Augustine Chihuri and director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Happyton Bonyongwe for assistance.