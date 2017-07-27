Man sues police over dog attack

HARARE - A Gokwe businessman has petitioned Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo demanding $33 000 after he was mauled by a police dog at Gokwe Centre early this month.

In a July 12, letter, Oren Rukwava’s lawyers Zvinavakobvu Law Chambers, said he was bit by the dog at a band performance at Junior Sport Bar.

The police dog jumped on Rukwava at constable Fazibo Nkosana’s instruction.

The dog bit Rukwava several times on his throat, arm and leg and in the process tearing his clothes.

“Consequently, our client suffered damages for medical care and hiring of a driver and aid as he was unable to drive and walk properly for days,” the lawyers said.

The Home Affairs ministry has since responded to the letter through the Attorney-General’s office, advising that “the matter is receiving attention and we will revert to yourselves in due course.”